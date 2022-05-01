Pune: Student beaten up during Traditional Day function at Sinhgad College, four men arrested

A HISTORY-SHEETER and his aides have been arrested for allegedly beating up a student during the Traditional Day function on the premises of Sinhgad College of Arts, Commerce and Science, at Ambegaon Khurd on Friday.

Police have so far arrested four persons including Vikas alias Vicky Chawde (29), Sahil Gaikwad (19), Chetan Thore (19) and Mohan Rathod (19).

Atharva Choudhary (19), a resident of Dhankawadi, lodged the first information report in this case at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. Police said Chawda is a history-sheeter. He, along with the arrested accused and six more accomplices, went to Sinhagad College on Friday. Around 12.30 pm, they allegedly abused and then attacked the complainant Atharva, who is a student of the same college.

Claiming to be the ‘bhai’ of the college, Chawde and his aides allegedly forced Atharva to sit on a two-wheeler. Then they allegedly brought him to a lane outside the college and thrashed him with bamboo sticks. They allegedly also threatened other people and shop-keepers at the spot.

A police team initiated action and arrested the four accused. Police have booked the accused in this case under sections 363, 323, 504, 506, 143, 145, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and other laws.