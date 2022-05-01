scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Must Read

Pune: Student beaten up during Traditional Day function at Sinhgad College, four men arrested

The arrested men allegedly forced Atharva Choudhary to sit on a two-wheeler and took him to a lane outside the college where they thrashed him with bamboo sticks. They also allegedly threatened other people and shop-keepers at the spot.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 1, 2022 10:10:55 am
Sinhgad college, Pune, Traditional Day, Ambegaon Khurd, Dhankawadi, Student beaten at Sinhgad college, Sinhgad college student beaten, Pune, Pune news, Indian express, Indian express news, Pune latest newsPolice have so far arrested four persons including Vikas alias Vicky Chawde (29), Sahil Gaikwad (19), Chetan Thore (19) and Mohan Rathod (19).

A HISTORY-SHEETER and his aides have been arrested for allegedly beating up a student during the Traditional Day function on the premises of Sinhgad College of Arts, Commerce and Science, at Ambegaon Khurd on Friday.

Police have so far arrested four persons including Vikas alias Vicky Chawde (29), Sahil Gaikwad (19), Chetan Thore (19) and Mohan Rathod (19).

Atharva Choudhary (19), a resident of Dhankawadi, lodged the first information report in this case at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. Police said Chawda is a history-sheeter. He, along with the arrested accused and six more accomplices, went to Sinhagad College on Friday. Around 12.30 pm, they allegedly abused and then attacked the complainant Atharva, who is a student of the same college.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Claiming to be the ‘bhai’ of the college, Chawde and his aides allegedly forced Atharva to sit on a two-wheeler. Then they allegedly brought him to a lane outside the college and thrashed him with bamboo sticks. They allegedly also threatened other people and shop-keepers at the spot.

More from Pune

Best of Express Premium

Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...Premium
Weekly Horoscope, May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and oth...
Semiconductor scheme a 20-plus year plan; global companies including Indi...Premium
Semiconductor scheme a 20-plus year plan; global companies including Indi...
No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral...Premium
No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral...
Stop this violencePremium
Stop this violence
More Premium Stories >>

A police team initiated action and arrested the four accused. Police have booked the accused in this case under sections 363, 323, 504, 506, 143, 145, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and other laws.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 01: Latest News