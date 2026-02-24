Class 12 student attacked with machete after HSC exam in Pune; old rivalry suspected

A 17-year-old Class 12 student was attacked with a koyta (machete) on Tuesday after he exited college premises after appearing for the HSC exam at a college in Kothrud. Police have identified three suspects and have detained one for an attack that was a fallout of an old rivalry, officials said.

The incident took place around 3 pm on Tuesday outside Mamasaheb Mohol College in Kothrud area of Pune after a paper of the ongoing HSC board exam finished. Police have identified the victim as Shankar Mirgane, who suffered an injury to his head where he was struck with a koyta. Police said that Mirgane is appearing for the exam independently– without taking admission to a particular college.