Class 12 student attacked with machete after HSC exam in Pune; old rivalry suspected

The incident took place around 3 pm on Tuesday outside Mamasaheb Mohol College in Kothrud area of Pune after a paper of the ongoing HSC board exam finished.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 08:27 PM IST
Police said that Mirgane is appearing for the exam independently-- without taking admission to a particular college. (File Photo)
A 17-year-old Class 12 student was attacked with a koyta (machete) on Tuesday after he exited college premises after appearing for the HSC exam at a college in Kothrud. Police have identified three suspects and have detained one for an attack that was a fallout of an old rivalry, officials said.

The incident took place around 3 pm on Tuesday outside Mamasaheb Mohol College in Kothrud area of Pune after a paper of the ongoing HSC board exam finished. Police have identified the victim as Shankar Mirgane, who suffered an injury to his head where he was struck with a koyta. Police said that Mirgane is appearing for the exam independently– without taking admission to a particular college.

“The incident took place when the victim came out of the college after appearing for Class 12 exam. Probe suggests that the victim and three suspects were in the same school in Warje Malwadi area. When they were in Class 10, around two to three years ago, they had a fight over a girl. The attack on Tuesday afternoon was a fallout of this old rivalry.” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam.

DCP Kadam added, “We have detained a suspect who is a minor and search is on for two others. The victim and three suspects are all minors and aged around 17. The injury to the victim’s head is not grievous and he is out of danger.” After the incident, a team from Kothrud police station rushed to the location. An officer said that the large machete used in the attack has been seized.

In December last year, during an ongoing session at a private coaching class for Std 10 in Rajgurunagar town of Pune district, a 16-year-old boy fatally injured a fellow student with a knife, also 16, as a fallout of a fight between the two a month prior. The Pune Rural Police have moved an application before the Juvenile Justice Board that the assailant be tried as an adult.

