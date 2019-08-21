Pune: Stuck with unsold 5-kg cylinders, LPG dealers look for a way out

Dealers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are struggling to sell off 5-kg cylinders, which were launched a few years ago to cater to small families and migratory users. According to LPG dealers in the city, the issue was the most severe with Hindustan Petroleum which, they claimed, had started “dumping” 5 kg cylinders with dealers in spite of them not registering any requirement for these cylinders.

Some Hindustan Petroleum cooking gas dealers told The Indian Express that each of them has accumulated between 200 to 800 gas cylinders and the number keeps rising, as the company sends additional cylinders with every batch of new supply.

“This means that a major chunk of working capital, sometimes as high as Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, is stuck in these unsold cylinders. This is affecting our routine operations as we are not able to make the payment for daily procurement of cylinders. This often results in poor service to our regular customers,” said a dealer who didn’t wish to be identified.

Cooking gas is sold in three variants — 14.2-kg cylinders, which are subsidised and sold for household usage, 19-kg cylinders sold for commercial use in restaurants and a 5-kg one which was launched a few years ago to cater to small families, bachelors and labourers. Currently, the 14.2-kg gas cylinder is priced at Rs 570, the 19-kg one is priced at Rs 1,004 and the 5 kg one costs Rs 347.

“The reason the 5-kg cylinder is not popular is that the per kg price is about Rs 10 higher than even the commercial cylinder…. so, when we are expected to sell about 20 cylinders, all we can do is sell one or two per day, resulting in a pile-up,” said a dealer.

Despite repeated attempts, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited could not be reached for comment.