Pune streets dogged by around 50,000 canines, reveals PMC estimate

Though there has been no formal census on stray dogs in Pune, as per the PMC’s estimate, there are around 50,000 dogs on the city streets.

Due to this large number, incidents of dog-human conflicts are increasing in societies, slums and even in upmarket neighbourhoods of the city.

In an attempt to reduce the canine count and keep the city rabies-free, Dhanashree Bhisey along with Deepa Bajaj have started an NGO – Canine Control and Care (CCC) – which conducts free sterilisation surgeries on stray dogs/cats and gives them free anti-rabies vaccinations.

In one year, more than 700 stray dogs and cats have been sterilised and vaccinated. The surgeries are conducted at different centres in Pune by a registered veterinary surgeon.

Currently, the CCC conducts surgeries at Kothrud, Karve Road, Bavdhan, Bhugaon and Wagholi but it plans to spread its outreach to all parts of Pune. Animal welfare volunteers – who feed and care for stray dogs – are requested to avail of CCC’s free services and get the dogs under their care neutered by them.

People living in societies who have stray dogs in and around the area can also get them for sterilisation to the closest CCC centre.

For details visit caninecontrolandcare.org

