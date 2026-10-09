From West Asia to Pune: How shawarma found a home in the city

Written By Sameer Anasingaraju

Shawarma, the West Asian dish traditionally made with seasoned meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie and served in bread or wraps, has become a familiar part of Pune’s food scene. From SB Road and Viman Nagar to Kondhwa, Wanowrie and Kothrud, shawarma outlets have found a particularly strong following among college students, and families.

Over the years, the dish has also acquired a local identity. Restaurants have introduced their own combinations and specialities, while continuing to source ingredients locally and adapting to the tastes of Pune’s customers. What was once largely associated with West Asian cuisine is now a regular choice for students, young professionals and families across the city. Here are five shawarma restaurants that reflect the dish’s growing popularity in Pune.

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The Royal Shawarma, SB Road

Four years after opening on SB Road, The Royal Shawarma has built its menu around a variety of shawarma options, with its Brota Shawarma and Rumali Shawarma being the most popular dishes.

“We started four years ago. Our best-selling dishes are the Brota Shawarma and Rumali Shawarma. We have more than a dozen shawarma dishes, with prices ranging from Rs 80 to Rs 150,” said Arbaaz. The restaurant also has a branch in Kondhwa. According to Arbaaz, the ingredients are procured locally.

Shawarma Bite, Viman Nagar

In Viman Nagar, Shawarma Bite has been serving customers since 2020. Its chicken shawarma remains the most popular item.

“We started in 2020, and chicken shawarma is our best-selling item. We have six shawarma items on the menu, with prices ranging from Rs 120 to Rs 240. We get our ingredients locally,” said Mayur Jadhav.

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Arabian Nights, Kondhwa

For Arabian Nights, the connection with Pune’s changing population goes back more than a decade. The restaurant began 11 years ago with branches also in Pimpri, Ravet and Aundh.

Rajan, the chef, said the restaurant was initially started with West Asian customers in mind. “We started because a lot of people from West Asia were here for studies and jobs. We started for them as they prefer their own food rather than the foreign one here, but now even locals enjoy it,” he said.

Preparing the perfect wrap: A worker tends to the rotisserie as his colleague folds rotis for shawarma orders. Preparing the perfect wrap: A worker tends to the rotisserie as his colleague folds rotis for shawarma orders.

Its best-selling dish is the Shawarma Sarooq. The restaurant has around 14 shawarma dishes, priced between Rs 120 and Rs 270, with ingredients obtained in Kondhwa itself.

Ottoman Eats, Wanowrie

At Ottoman Eats in Wanowrie, the shawarma menu has been developed over more than seven years. The restaurant has around 10 items, priced between Rs 120 and Rs 220, with the Puneri Special Shawarma Ottoman emerging as its best seller.

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“We started more than seven years ago. Our best-selling dish is the Puneri Special Shawarma Ottoman. We have 10 shawarma items on the menu, ranging from Rs 120 to Rs 220, and the ingredients are all local. We also have a branch at the Mumbai International Airport,” said chef Dirgesh.

The Arabian Grills, Kothrud

The Arabian Grills has its roots in Aundh, where it opened in 2021, and expanded to Kothrud in May 2025.

Owner Nikhil Raut said the Special Chicken Shawarma is the restaurant’s best-selling item. The menu has eight dishes, priced between Rs 100 and Rs 160. “Our Special Chicken Shawarma is the best seller. We have eight shawarma items on the menu, ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 160. We bring fresh ingredients every day from Market Yard, as there is a big difference in taste between fresh ingredients, and ingredients kept in cold storage for future use. Shawarma is very popular among college students, but we started with both college students and families in mind,” Raut said.