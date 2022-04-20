scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Pune: 46 stolen cellphones seized from two history-sheeters targeting bus passengers

By: Express News Service |
April 20, 2022 12:40:36 pm
The Pune city police have arrested two history-sheeters for allegedly stealing cellphones from passengers travelling in buses and also those waiting at bus stops, and recovered 46 stolen phones worth Rs 10 lakh from the duo.

The police identified the accused as Sadam Kasim Shaikh (23) of Kondhwa and Anil alias Anya Bobade (27) of Pune Camp. A press release issued by the police Tuesday stated that one Omkar Rathod had come to the bus stop near Sassoon hospital with his family members on April 16, when the two accused snatched his cellphone and escaped.

Rathod lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Bundgarden police station and a police team headed by senior inspector Ashwini Satpute launched a probe. Sub-inspector Rahul Pawar and personnel from the detection branch checked several CCTV cameras around the crime scene and got clues about the involvement of history-sheeters Sadam and Anil in the alleged cellphone theft. Acting on a tip-off, the police team laid a trap and arrested the two accused from the Pune station area the same night.

