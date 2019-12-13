Pune: Stolen by online fraudsters, Rs 80 lakh refunded to govt contractor within 24 hours

According to a police press release, Rs 80 lakh was transferred from the bank account of a company run by a government contractor by online fraudsters on December 6. According to a police press release, Rs 80 lakh was transferred from the bank account of a company run by a government contractor by online fraudsters on December 6.

Thanks to swift action by officials of Pune City Police’s cyber police station, a government contactor, who lost Rs 80 lakh to online fraud, got the money back within 24 hours of it being transferred illegally.

According to a police press release, Rs 80 lakh was transferred from the bank account of a company run by a government contractor by online fraudsters on December 6.

The contractor approached the cyber police station on December 7. A police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar and Senior Police Inspector Jayram Paigude immediately initiated probe in the case.

Police found that the money was transferred from the bank account of the complainant’s company to the account of one ‘Globe Impex Traders’ in a Dena Bank branch located at Jaipur.

Police contacted officials of Dena Bank and sent an email regarding the fraudulent transfer of Rs 80 lakh. After receiving the police communication, the amount of Rs 80 lakh was frozen by Dena Bank officials and the money was transferred back to the complainant’s company account.

Officials of the cyber police station are investigating the case to identify the online fraudsters involved in the crime

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App