Pune still among 10 districts with weekly Covid positivity rate higher than state average

Pune continues to be among 10 districts whose weekly Covid positivity rate is higher than the state average. Data from a new report of the state health department, however, shows that a decline in the weekly case growth and rate of recovery were high across Maharashtra.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate told The Indian Express that it is likely that by the end of June, there will be gradual unlocking. The epidemic curve of each district was different, and so, some districts had cases earlier in the year like Amravati and Akola while others in the western part of the state reported a second surge later, Dr Awate added.

Overall active cases in the state (2.3 lakh as on June 1), however, have dropped by 24 per cent from 3 lakh infections in September last year. According to a health department report till June 1, weekly Covid positivity rate in Maharashtra was 8.47 per cent. In the week from May 5 to 11, weekly positivity rate in the state was 22.57 per cent, which has now come down to 8.47 per cent in the week from May 26 to June 1.

There are 13 districts, whose weekly positivity rate is higher than the state average: Raigad (18.59 per cent), Ratnagiri (17.32 per cent), Satara (16.73 per cent), Sangli (16.10 per cent), Kolhapur (16.04 per cent), Pune (14.23 per cent), Buldhana (13.96 per cent), Sindhudurg (13.19 per cent), Beed (9.06 per cent), Osmanabad (8.90 per cent), Thane (8.85 per cent), Bhandara (8.82 per cent) and Nashik (8.74 per cent).

According to the state report, till June 1, there were a total of 30,092 active patients in Pune followed by 20,777 in Satara, 20,147 in Mumbai, 18,590 in Kolhapur and 18,339 in Thane. A total of 44,036 patients are critical along with 15,854 in intensive care units across the state.

In a positive development, there are nine districts whose weekly positivity rate is lower than 5 per cent, including Nagpur, Yavatmal, Nandurbar, Chandrapur, Gondia, Dhule, Jalna, Nanded and Jalgaon.

Dr Awate said stepping out for essential work was necessary as there was a need to step up socioeconomic activities.

“However, it is important to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and observe restrictions. People can contract the disease and, hence, it is the responsibility of the public as well as the health department to bring down positivity rate to lower than 5 per cent in each district,” he said, adding that people should avoid weekend picnics or celebrations in large groups.