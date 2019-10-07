Pune: Step up efforts to increase poll percentage, district administration told

Election observer for Pune district Santosh Kumar Yadav has directed the district administration to take necessary steps to increase the voting percentage in urban areas.

At a meeting of nodal election officers, Yadav said the voting percentage in some pockets of the urban areas was worrisome and hence special efforts needed to be taken.

Apart from nodal officers, the meeting was attended by Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, Joint Commissioner of Police (Pune City) Ravindra Shisve, Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Sandip Patil and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Pimpri-Chinchwad) Sudhir Hiremath, among others.

“When compared with voting percentage in rural areas of the district, the urban areas have performed very badly in the Lok Sabha polls. This is worrisome. It’s important to take special efforts in these areas via SVEEP campaign to improve voter turnout,” said Yadav.

He also directed the administration to ensure that roads leading to polling booths were in good shape, especially considering the intermittent rain in the city.

“Preference should be given to maintain law and order and peace in constituencies. The voting must happen in a free and fair manner and it’s our responsibility to ensure that all steps in this direction have been taken,” said Yadav.

He also told nodal officers to ensure that model code of conduct was not violated and rules and regulations about elections were perfectly followed.

Collector Ram said the Pune district administration has already launched a campaign in areas where very low voting turnout was registered.

“There are 98 such centres in the district, of which 89 are located in urban part of the district and nine in rural areas. We will reach out to people in these areas,” Ram said, adding that all efforts are underway to increase poll percentage in this election.

He said that there were 49 voting centres in the district where more than 80 per cent voter turnout was recorded. All of these were in rural part of the district.