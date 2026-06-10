The steel plate network that stopped lakhs of disposable plates from ending up in landfills

The initiative operates through a WhatsApp group, where people specify their requirements and dates.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
5 min readPuneUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 08:31 PM IST
The steel plate network that stopped lakhs of disposable plates from ending up in landfillsOne can become a part of the community by borrowing tableware for small functions by reaching out to the donors on WhatsApp; become a donor by starting a small utensil bank at their premises; or by spreading the word. (Express Photo)
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As Makar Sankranti approached in January this year, the smell of til-gud filled in the air, new clothes were ready to wear and the invitations had gone out for haldi-kumkum. Shrihari Suthamally, a software engineer, who lives in Pimple Nilakh, received a message on his WhatsApp that did not surprise him.

It was from somebody in the locality who was planning a get-together in their house for Makar Sankranti. Could Suthamally provide a dozen steel plates, bowls, and glasses for the event? Suthamally said yes as he usually does. He got the utensils ready to be picked up. He knew that his phone would keep buzzing with the same request – and he would send out the plates, bowls and glasses again and again.

Suthamally is not in the business of renting out tableware. He is a part of a growing tribe of people in Pune that is confronting global warming with a simple change. Each person has a collection of steel plates and other tableware that people can borrow for parties, pujas and other small get-togethers at home.

That way, the houses do not buy single-use plastic plates and other disposable tableware that will end up in landfills. Every week, at least 200 plates are borrowed for small household functions. The initiative does not involve payment of any kind or deposits. Once the party is over, the utensils have to be cleaned and returned.

“The ‘Share To Save’ initiative is short for ‘Share your resources to save mother earth’. It is an initiative started by volunteers of Vasundhara Swachata Abhiyan, an environmental action group based in Pune. It has been an endeavour of Vasundhara volunteers to think globally and act locally when it comes to solving environmental issues,” says Shailesh Valvaikar, who started the initiative.

He adds that the idea was partly inspired by Nipun Mehta, who creates social movements rooted in small acts of service. Mehta’s Karma Kitchen, for instance, revolves around people eating at a restaurant and receiving a zero-price bill. “Your meal was a gift from someone who came before you. A stranger who believed in the power of generosity and wanted to share it forward. Now it’s your turn. You’re invited to contribute whatever you wish for future guests. The chain continues, rippling generosity outward,” says the Karma Kitchen website.

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“The plate-sharing initiative is meant to propagate the idea of trust based community sharing of resources,” says Valvaikar. Currently, there are 30 members of the group, who operate the utensil bank from their homes. In a small and quiet way, the movement has spread across the areas of Baner, Pashan and parts of PCMC. “Vivek Agrawal, Suthamally, Dinesh Gadewar, Vidhya Anantwar and Pushpa Helwade have been instrumental in spreading the movement by becoming donors of utensils,” says Valvaikar.

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It was another Makar Sankranti, when Valvaikar’s eyes opened to a colossal waste being generated under his nose. “My wife does haldi kumkum, for which she invites 10 women from the housing complex. Those 10 women, then, invite one another for haldi-kumkum. Every time they had a party, there were at least 10 plates, bowls and glasses used. In a span of a week, the10 women generated a waste of 100 plates. I realised that even a small group can generate a huge amount of waste even without knowing. Now, add birthdays and other social gatherings that happen at home and you get an idea of the amount of waste we are, indirectly, sending to some village to be disposed of or dumping into rivers,” says Valvaikar.

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He and his wife, Dr Pallavi Valvaikar, went out and bought a set of two dozen dinner plates, plates for snacks, bowls and glasses. The next Makar Sankranti, in 2016, the plate-sharing initiative came into life, targeting small functions.

“While parties at home are a short lived enjoyment for people, the trash it generates will stay on the planet for centuries. There are many people who are worried about the environmental impact of their actions. The Share To Save initiative was born for environmentally conscious citizens. It is a utensil bank that people maintain at home and share with anyone who wants to celebrate a zero-waste party for free,” says Valvaikar.

The initiative operates through a WhatsApp group, where people specify their requirements and dates. The nearest available donor responds to the requirement. One can become a part of the community by borrowing tableware for small functions by reaching out to the donors on WhatsApp; become a donor by starting a small utensil bank at their premises; or by spreading the word. “Hopefully, enough people will catch the bug and start thinking of solving global problems in small effective local ways,” says Valvaikar.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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