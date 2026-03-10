Pune stays under 40°C mark

On March 10, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a special temperature bulletin, titled “Current Temperature and Heat Wave Warnings”.

This comes against the backdrop of heat waves and severe heat wave conditions in parts of Konkan, such as Palghar, Thane and Mumbai. In North Konkan, the maximum temperature has been between 36 and 40° C, which is “markedly above normal”. The minimum temperature in the north Konkan, between 24 and 29° C, is also “appreciably above normal”.

The Met Office has said that there will be no large change in maximum or minimum temperatures over the region for the next two days, after which there will be a gradual decline of about 2-3°C in the daytime temperature and 1-2° C in the nighttime temperature.

The special bulletin informs that in interior Madhya Maharashtra, there will be no large change in maximum or minimum temperatures over the next few days. In Pune, the maximum temperature has been around 37° C from Pashan to Shivajingar to Chinchwad. This is around 3° C above normal. On March 10, Lohegaon and Koregaon Park recorded a maximum temperature of 38° C, raising possibilities that the 40° C mark is not far in the city. According to the forecast, the maximum temperature will be between 34-36° C till March 16.

“For a heat wave to be declared, the maximum temperature should be greater than 40° C and the departure from normal should be greater than 4-5° C. That criteria has not been satisfied yet. We are observing the situation and, when the conditions are satisfied, we will issue warnings. At present, the temperature in Pune is above normal but this is not a heat wave,” says SD Sanap, Scientist at IMD Pune.

He adds that every year, the maximum temperature crosses 40° C for a few days in Pune and most parts of Maharashtra except the coastal areas. “In the short to medium range forecast scenario, we have not forecast 40° C in Pune in the next five to seven days,” says Sanap. A heat wave in Pune is likely to last a couple of days every so often rather than be prolonged like in North West India or Central India, where heat waves can last 15-20 days.

The Met Office in Pune says that the maximum temperature has crossed 40° C in March only twice. “In 2017, the day-time temperature was 40.1° C on March 30. The following year, the highest temperature of the month was 38.7° C. But, the year after, the temperature soared to 40.8° C during the day. In the last five years, the maximum temperature has almost touched 40° C; the highest temperature recorded in March last year was 39.2° C,” says an officer at the weather office.

In Pune, the maximum temperature reaches 40° C in April and stays that way through May. Usually, the temperature stays below 41° C. In the last 10 years, the hottest it has been in the three months of summer was 43° C in 2019.

Sanap adds that they have begun issuing advisories to people. “As the air temperature is very high, citizens should take precautions. You should be hydrated and avoid the outdoors. Labourers should avoid working in the afternoon hours, especially during the peak of 12 to 3-4 pm. The other important precaution is to wear loose cotton clothes,” he says.