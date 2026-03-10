Pune stays under 40°C mark

IMD issues special temperature bulletin as parts of Konkan face heat wave.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneMar 10, 2026 09:30 PM IST
Pune weatherA view from shankar Sheth road on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
Make us preferred source on Google

On March 10, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a special temperature bulletin, titled “Current Temperature and Heat Wave Warnings”.

This comes against the backdrop of heat waves and severe heat wave conditions in parts of Konkan, such as Palghar, Thane and Mumbai. In North Konkan, the maximum temperature has been between 36 and 40° C, which is “markedly above normal”. The minimum temperature in the north Konkan, between 24 and 29° C, is also “appreciably above normal”.

The Met Office has said that there will be no large change in maximum or minimum temperatures over the region for the next two days, after which there will be a gradual decline of about 2-3°C in the daytime temperature and 1-2° C in the nighttime temperature.

The special bulletin informs that in interior Madhya Maharashtra, there will be no large change in maximum or minimum temperatures over the next few days. In Pune, the maximum temperature has been around 37° C from Pashan to Shivajingar to Chinchwad. This is around 3° C above normal. On March 10, Lohegaon and Koregaon Park recorded a maximum temperature of 38° C, raising possibilities that the 40° C mark is not far in the city. According to the forecast, the maximum temperature will be between 34-36° C till March 16.

“For a heat wave to be declared, the maximum temperature should be greater than 40° C and the departure from normal should be greater than 4-5° C. That criteria has not been satisfied yet. We are observing the situation and, when the conditions are satisfied, we will issue warnings. At present, the temperature in Pune is above normal but this is not a heat wave,” says SD Sanap, Scientist at IMD Pune.

Also Read | What is driving the early summer and heat-wave conditions in north India?

He adds that every year, the maximum temperature crosses 40° C for a few days in Pune and most parts of Maharashtra except the coastal areas. “In the short to medium range forecast scenario, we have not forecast 40° C in Pune in the next five to seven days,” says Sanap. A heat wave in Pune is likely to last a couple of days every so often rather than be prolonged like in North West India or Central India, where heat waves can last 15-20 days.

The Met Office in Pune says that the maximum temperature has crossed 40° C in March only twice. “In 2017, the day-time temperature was 40.1° C on March 30. The following year, the highest temperature of the month was 38.7° C. But, the year after, the temperature soared to 40.8° C during the day. In the last five years, the maximum temperature has almost touched 40° C; the highest temperature recorded in March last year was 39.2° C,” says an officer at the weather office.

Story continues below this ad

In Pune, the maximum temperature reaches 40° C in April and stays that way through May. Usually, the temperature stays below 41° C. In the last 10 years, the hottest it has been in the three months of summer was 43° C in 2019.

Sanap adds that they have begun issuing advisories to people. “As the air temperature is very high, citizens should take precautions. You should be hydrated and avoid the outdoors. Labourers should avoid working in the afternoon hours, especially during the peak of 12 to 3-4 pm. The other important precaution is to wear loose cotton clothes,” he says.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 10: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments