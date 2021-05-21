Pune: State transport bus driver held for sending dummy for night blindness test

Police identified the accused as Ratan Sampati Lagad (42), a resident of Dharur in Beed district. Somnath Tikotkar (48), a senior security officer of MSRTC, has lodged the FIR in this case at Khadki police station.

POLICE HAVE arrested a state transport bus driver for allegedly sending a dummy candidate to appear for a night blindness test conducted by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Police identified the accused as Ratan Sampati Lagad (42), a resident of Dharur in Beed district. Somnath Tikotkar (48), a senior security officer of MSRTC, has lodged the FIR in this case at Khadki police station.

According to police, the accused was deployed as a driver and conductor at the MSRTC depot in Mumbai division. Police said he was required to submit a certificate for a night blindness test for the post of driver. He asked another person to appear for the night blindness test conducted at a hospital in Bopodi area of Pune on May 19, police added.

The accused forged his own Aadhaar card and driving licence by sticking the dummy person’s photograph on it and submitted the documents through the dummy candidate, who appeared for the test, police said.

After being informed about the incident, an MSRTC official lodged a formal complaint, on the basis of which police booked the accused under sections pertaining to cheating of the Indian Penal Code.

Sub-inspector Shailaja Shinde, the investigating officer, said, “The accused has been arrested. The court has remanded him in police custody for five days. We have recovered the forged documents and a search is on for the other person who appeared as a dummy candidate.”