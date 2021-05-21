Pune: State transport bus driver held for sending dummy for night blindness test

May 21, 2021 11:55:58 pm
POLICE HAVE arrested a state transport bus driver for allegedly sending a dummy candidate to appear for a night blindness test conducted by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).
Police identified the accused as Ratan Sampati Lagad (42), a resident of Dharur in Beed district. Somnath Tikotkar (48), a senior security officer of MSRTC, has lodged the FIR in this case at Khadki police station.
According to police, the accused was deployed as a driver and conductor at the MSRTC depot in Mumbai division. Police said he was required to submit a certificate for a night blindness test for the post of driver. He asked another person to appear for the night blindness test conducted at a hospital in Bopodi area of Pune on May 19, police added.
The accused forged his own Aadhaar card and driving licence by sticking the dummy person’s photograph on it and submitted the documents through the dummy candidate, who appeared for the test, police said.
After being informed about the incident, an MSRTC official lodged a formal complaint, on the basis of which police booked the accused under sections pertaining to cheating of the Indian Penal Code.
Sub-inspector Shailaja Shinde, the investigating officer, said, “The accused has been arrested. The court has remanded him in police custody for five days. We have recovered the forged documents and a search is on for the other person who appeared as a dummy candidate.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-