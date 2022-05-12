scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Pune startup working on 3D-printed breast implants bags national tech award

Prayasta 3D Inventions Pvt Ltd supplies rupture-free and suturable 3D breast implants and prostheses.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 12, 2022 10:05:49 am
Personalised 3D printed breast implants are made at this Pune startup / (Source : Prayasta 3D Inventions Pvt Ltd)

A Pune-based startup working on 3D-printed breast implants has bagged a national technology award for 2022 presented annually by the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The winners were announced on May 11 on the occasion of National Technology Day in New Delhi.

Prayasta 3D Inventions Pvt Ltd supplies rupture-free and suturable 3D breast implants and prostheses. The startup uses its indigenously developed elastomer additive manufacturing (iEAM) technology for these medical implants. They are supported by BIRAC funding provided by the Department of Biotechnology and DST’s Nidhi Prayas.

The personalised implants range from breast, chin, malar (cheek), nasal along with tracheal and esophageal stents.

The award is presented to startups for indigenously developing technology with potential to be commercialized. Seven winners in this category will be presented a cash prize worth Rs 1.5 lakh each.

