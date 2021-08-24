Pune startup supplies oxygen enrichment units ahead of a likely Covid-19 third wave

Pune-based startup, Genrich Membrane, recently provided 10 oxygen enrichment units to Pune Municipal Corporations-run Naidu Hospital which will be used towards treating Covid-19 patients.

Such advance preparedness comes at a time when an expert panel set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday warned of a likely third wave of Covid-19 to hit India sometime during September and October. Earlier this year, during March and May, the country witnessed the deadly second wave which was not only lethal but the new virus variants infected a larger population.

Using a grant supported by the Cipla Foundation, the startup has delivered 10 units each of 10 litre/minute capacity to the hospital. Using the same grant, the company will provide an additional 10 units of 25 litre/minute capacity, soon.

” The 10 litre/min capacity can be used for a single patient whereas the 25 litre/minute unit can be administered to 2 to 3 patients,” said Rajendra Kharul, co-founder and director of Genrich Membrane.

In May last year, Naidu hospital received the first consignment of three units of the startup, which helped save lives of Covid-19 patients during the first wave. Later, during the second wave, the company shipped its units to hospitals in other parts of Maharashtra and also some were sent to Hyderabad and Delhi, where there was severe shortage of oxygen concentrators.

The company currently manufactures about 50 to 60 units in a month and soon plans to ramp up its productions to 500 units per month. “We will be able to scale up productions as per requirement,” he said.

As the name suggests, an oxygen enrichment unit uses compressed and filtered air, feeds it into the membrane cartridge which then selectively permeates only oxygen. Such oxygen-enriched air (upto 35 per cent) is made available at ambient pressure and is administered to required patients. The membrane cartridge, the makers say, is capable of blocking the passage of any virus, bacteria and particulate matter.

Supported by Venture Centre, an incubation centre of the CSIR – National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, this idea was conceived and the design ready four years ago. Back then, the startup was supported by a grant offered by BIRAC of the Department of Biotechnology.