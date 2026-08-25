Pune Inc | Couple’s startup finds way to reuse hard-to-recycle multi-layered plastic

Deepali Jadia and Harsh Jadia are both PhDs in environmental biotechnology from the University of Mumbai. (Photo by special arrangement)

A few seemingly unrelated items were arranged on a table at a recent showcase of startup innovations at the National Chemicals Laboratory in Pune. On one side were packets crammed with medicine wrappers and food packets, among other things. At the opposite end were soles of footwear such as one might see at a cobbler’s.

The packets are made from multi-layered plastic (MLP), a material that is among the most challenging to recycle.

According to Deepali Jadia and Harsh Jadia, both PhDs in environmental biotechnology from the University of Mumbai, the footwear on display is also made from MLP, which was first converted to PVC.