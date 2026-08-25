Pune Inc | Couple’s startup finds way to reuse hard-to-recycle multi-layered plastic

Foods, beverages, and cosmetics generate 50 tonnes of MLP waste daily. Most MLP waste is either dumped in landfills or incinerated in cement kilns, causing severe pollution.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneAug 25, 2026 01:38 PM IST
MLP waste recycling startup coupleDeepali Jadia and Harsh Jadia are both PhDs in environmental biotechnology from the University of Mumbai. (Photo by special arrangement)
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A few seemingly unrelated items were arranged on a table at a recent showcase of startup innovations at the National Chemicals Laboratory in Pune. On one side were packets crammed with medicine wrappers and food packets, among other things. At the opposite end were soles of footwear such as one might see at a cobbler’s.

The packets are made from multi-layered plastic (MLP), a material that is among the most challenging to recycle.

According to Deepali Jadia and Harsh Jadia, both PhDs in environmental biotechnology from the University of Mumbai, the footwear on display is also made from MLP, which was first converted to PVC.

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The couple—Deepali is a former assistant professor at the university and Harsh is a senior scientist at a UK-based multinational company—have been working on transforming MLP into industrial-grade pellets since 2023, when they put their savings into a bootstrapped startup, Ismclimatech.

The startup’s achievement is the ability to extract aluminium from MLP without using heat, allowing the remaining mixed plastic to be moulded into durable pellets without cracking or smelling. Backed by a grant from IIT Madras and incubated at NSRCEL, IIM Bengaluru, these pellets serve as a direct, recyclable substitute for virgin PVC and PP-PE resins. This early-stage startup is now incubated at Pune’s Venture Center.

Also Read | Pune Inc: How a Pune couple aims to reduce carbon footprint of construction industry

Their current breakthrough, though hard-earned, marks a small step in the company’s process to help India tackle its MLP waste. “We have developed a biochemical upcycling process that transforms notoriously non-recyclable MLP into high-value plastic pellets,” says Harsh.

India generates around 3.8 million tonnes of MLP waste annually. Foods, beverages, and cosmetics generate 50 tonnes per day. A leading manufacturer the couple earlier worked with had 50 million tonnes of MLP waste annually in its factories.

A leap of faith after pandemic

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Because MLP contains bonded layers of plastic and aluminium, it is extremely difficult to recycle; most of it is either dumped in landfills or incinerated in cement kilns, causing severe pollution.

“Recognising this massive gap during the COVID-19 pandemic, we took a leap of faith,” says Deepali.

The company is now focusing its commercial efforts on the footwear sector. “Though using upcycled MLP for footwear casing, internal structural brackets, insulation, and so on is the most promising part of our work, we are now exploring MLP pellets in the automotive sector,” says Deepali.

Deepali believes this technology will revolutionise the waste management ecosystem by incentivising waste collection from sources and other industries and integrating these into recycling streams.

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“This shift could divert tonnes of waste from landfills, reduce carbon emissions, and create a robust green job market that elevates the livelihoods of local waste pickers,” she says.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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