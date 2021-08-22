Pune startup reaches out to flood-affected villagers

Decipher, a Pune-based startup, has crowdsourced and distributed 500 grocery kits in flood and landslides-affected villages in Satara district. The startup said it was also working on multiple programmes in these villages including sanitisation, rehabilitation, setting up of medical health camps and infant nutrition.

“Our startup has created a dynamic and young team of 20-plus professionals who have contributed prolifically to alleviating the crisis. While managing their works, the team has crowdsourced over 500 grocery kits for flood and landslide-affected Jor and neighbouring villages of Satara district,” said Aishwarya Patil and Purshottam Bhaigade, co-founder’s of Decipher.

They said Decipher envisions making technology accessible to the remotest community and far-flung villages. “We are looking ahead to partner with many non-government organisations and non-profits who are working selflessly for our community and villagers,” they said.

Palash Hase, Decipher’s head of strategy, said, “Giving back to the society has been one of the prime values at Decipher. We make it a point to at least drive one CSR activity every month under our #Decipherforgoodinitiative”.