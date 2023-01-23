Pune startup to introduce millets in mid-day meals to fight malnutrition among children

AgroZee Organics, a Pune-based startup working on the whole value chain of millets, has started an ambitious programme to introduce millets in the mid-day meal of school students.

Mahesh Londhe, founder of the startup, said from Monday they would distribute millet-based products to around 300 students in seven government schools in Purandar taluka of Pune district for the next three months. Blood hemoglobin and other parameters would be checked after three months to study the effect of the inclusion of millet in mid-day meals.

“After three months we will again conduct a medical examination of the students. Once the results are proven, we would take up the introduction of millets in mid-day meals across Maharashtra,” said Londhe, adding that around 12 or 13 different products made from nine major millets would be served to the students.

The United Nations (UN) declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

The Centre and state governments are taking steps to popularise the consumption of millets. Known as a “wonder food”, millets have benefits that normal staples like rice or wheat can’t provide. Fortified millets like bajra or jawar can help in fighting anemia in the general population.

Londhe, whose startup is involved in the complete value chain of millets, said their experiment is aimed to fight anemia and deficiency of zinc and other minerals in children. A deficiency of iron and zinc leads to stunted growth and other problems.

Interventions in the way of tablets and nutrition-filled food supplements are provided to school students to fight deficiency.

Millets, Londhe said, can help in fighting malnutrition and provide better nutrition if consumed with regular meals. “Our initiative is aimed at popularizing the consumption of millets and also to help demonstrate the utility of millets in general.”

Given the expertise Londhe’s startup has with millets and value-added products, the menu would be changed regularly to ensure the likes of the students are zeroed in. “Once we understand what the students like we will include it to be served in the mid-day meal for the next three months,” he said.