Pune startup distributes aid in flood-hit villages

She said Decipher envisions making technology accessible to the remotest community and far-flung villages.

As part of its CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiative, Decipher, a Pune-based startup, has distributed grocery kits in flood and landslide-affected villages in Satara district. The company said it was working on sanitisation, rehabilitation and restoration of community premise, setting up medical health camps, and aiding infant nutrition programme in different flood-affected villages in the state. “According to preliminary estimates, standing crop on lakhs of hectares of farm land has suffered damages following a series of incidents of heavy rainfall and recent flooding in the state. Our start-up has created a dynamic and young team of 20 plus professionals who are working to aid flood victims. While managing their regular work, the team has crowd-sourced over 500 grocery kits for flood and landslide-affected Jor and neighbouring villages of Satara district,” said Aishwarya Patil, co-founder of Decipher.