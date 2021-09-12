Pune startup comes up with device to prevent cyber-attacks

Written by Apoorva Sinha

A Pune-based cybersecurity startup Elementik Technologies has launched Byteseal, a device aiming to prevent identity-related cyber-attacks like phishing and credential theft.

The startup, led by 24-year-old Pune based techie Nikhilesh Wani, has been incubated with Science and Technology Park, Pune. It has raised Rs 1 crore through the park’s seed-funding scheme, backed by the Union government’s department of science and technology.

“It is a secure authentication device under the brand Byteseal, which helps the subscribers manage their passwords in a more secure, simple and seamless way. The device carries the world’s most secure capacitive fingerprint sensor, wireless connectivity to phone and PC via Bluetooth and has a long-lasting rechargeable battery up to 3 months,” Wani said.

Wani, who is the founder-director of the company, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has shifted the entire world to online, due to which cyber security is the most concerning aspect of the era. It’s high time we avoid taking data safety and security lightly, and for which the world must understand that setting up a very strong password is the key. One should change passwords frequently. But managing multiple strong passwords becomes a tough job and this is where the personal authentication device comes into the picture. The device along with the accompanying software helps users to manage their passwords securely and access them with their fingerprint whenever necessary. This adds a great convenience by reducing their hassle of remembering passwords and at the same time increases the level of security for their online presence.”

He further said, “We believe that technology can only sustain if it is protected and used for good means. We have always locked on to the thought of helping the technology block the wrongdoings and minimise the cyber-attacks.”

An electronics and telecommunication engineer, Wani has always been passionate about cyber security and it took him four years to develop Byteseal from scratch.

Byteseal’s vision is to help people take control of their digital security but not at the cost of their liberty, said Wani. “We are on a mission to make Byteseal ‘a key to the future’. We are going to provide state-of-the-art cyber security to individuals to safeguard themselves against malicious activists. We value your digital life in every aspect,” Nikhilesh added.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.