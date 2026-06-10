Incubated in Pune, this startup founder is turning banana waste into leather

By repurposing agricultural waste from India's massive banana harvest, innovator Jinali Mody has developed a plant-based material that slashes carbon emissions and toxic waste

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneJun 10, 2026 01:12 PM IST
Banofi is a startup that uses banana waste to create leather that imitates leather but is much better. Soon, Banofi will start using other forms of plant waste but, for now, it is bananas.Banofi is a startup that uses banana waste to create leather that imitates leather but is much better. Soon, Banofi will start using other forms of plant waste but, for now, it is bananas.
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Marlon Brando, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Tom Cruise, Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Some of the biggest names in films have helped make the leather jacket a symbol of swag and style. Leather has spread into a number of other locations as well, such as the auto industry, luxury products workshops, sports goods makers and industrial gear manufacturers.

Environmentalists have been calling out the leather industry for its large carbon footprint, especially deforestation, the release of methane, a Greenhouse Gas, from cattle farms and the irreversible pollution of water bodies with chemicals used in tanning, and animal cruelty.

While working in the laboratory at Pune’s Venture Center, a technology incubator hosted by the National Chemical Laboratory, Mumbai-based Jinali Mody had enough reason to think about the need for an alternative to leather. She had grown up scuba-diving from the age of 12 and had seen the oceans deteriorate. She once spent six months doing beach cleanups and conservation work.

“I am passionate about climate change and studied climate change for post-graduation at Yale University. I always thought I would go into policy but policy was slow and I wanted to build something impactful,” says Mody, who spent three years working at McKinsey & Co in finance and other areas.

Also Read | From clerk to mogul: The untold story of Bombay entrepreneur Vaman Apte

In 2022, while still completing her post-graduation course, Mody set up Banofi. If the name reminds you of bananas and cream, hold on to half that thought. Banofi is a startup that uses banana waste to create leather that imitates leather but is much better. Soon, Banofi will start using other forms of plant waste but, for now, it is bananas.

“India, as the largest producer of bananas in the world, also produces 4 tons of waste for every 1 ton of fruit. Most of the wast is dumped. We started wanting to create a plant-based leather alternative. We looked at rice straw, wheat husk, and mango. We looked at a lot of different options and then we landed on this,” says Mody. It helped that banana is available throughout the year and its very cellular structure was suited to the manufacture of leather.

Banofi has been welcomed by the auto industry, which makes up 20 per cent of the leather market, as well as a few big names in global luxury and fashion. Banofi leather boasts the strength, flexibility, appearance and texture of the real thing and looks good as bags and wallets. “It has potential for shoes and apparel,” says Mody. Where Banofi still has its work cut out is its smell. “People really love the smell of leather. It is one of those things that are intangible to solve from a metrics point of view,” says Mody. She adds that Banofi leather ensures 90 per cent lower water usage, cuts carbon emissions by more than 80 per cent and causes zero generation of toxic waste.

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As an innovator in the field, Mody is in for the long haul in confronting global warming. “It’s a long journey. You have to be passionate and love what you do,” she says.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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