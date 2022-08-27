Pune: Standing Committee on Defence visits Southern Command headquarters

The Parliamentary Standing Committee On Defence (SCoD) visited Southern Command Headquarters in Pune Friday to review the strategic operational preparedness of defence forces.

The committee headed by Jual Oram visited the Command Headquarters along with 13 other members. During the visit, Army Commander Lieutenant General JS Nain apprised the committee about the history and legacy of the Command since Independence, its role and tasks in ensuring the security and territorial integrity of the nation and various other initiatives and measures undertaken by the formation, said a press statement issued by the Army Saturday.

The briefing was followed by an interaction with the committee. Notably, the Southern Command is the oldest Command of the Indian Army.

The Standing Committee on Defence is a committee comprising selected Members of Parliament for the purpose of legislative overviewing of the defence policies and decision making of the Ministry of Defence.

The SCoD visited various defence institutions in Pune, including the National Defence Academy.