Pune: Staffer injured at Khadki ammunition factory, inquiry ordered

A staffer at the Ammunition Factory Khadki (AFK) in Pune was injured while drying explosives on Monday. A departmental inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, factory officials said Tuesday.

“An accident took place in one of the production sections on the afternoon of January 24 at Ammunition Factory Khadki, Pune, during the drying of explosives in which DR Thakre, junior works manager (chemical), got injured and has been hospitalised. The cause of the accident is being ascertained by ordering an immediate higher-level departmental enquiry,” said a press statement from the factory on Tuesday.

The AFK, established in 1869, is a unit of the Munitions India Limited under the defence ministry and a premier manufacturer of small arms and artillery ammunition for the Indian armed forces.

In June 2017, two factory workers died in an accident that took place during the transfer of explosives.