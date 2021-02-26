scorecardresearch
Pune: Staffer held for theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 9.59 lakhs from jewellery shop

Police said on February 14, the complainant found gold ornaments worth Rs 9,59,282 missing from the shop.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 26, 2021 7:29:44 pm
A Crime Branch team, led by senior police inspector Sunil Takavale, nabbed Salunkhe over suspicion.

Pune City Police arrested a staffer for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a jewellery shop in Narayan Peth. The accused, Rajendra Salunkhe (39), is a resident of Katraj.

Sahib Dayalsingh Dilbagsingh Beer (37), a resident of Kalyani Nagar who runs Nilkant Jewellers, located near Patrya Maruti in Narayan Peth, had lodged the complaint in this case at Vishrambag police station.

A Crime Branch team, led by senior police inspector Sunil Takavale, nabbed Salunkhe over suspicion. During investigation, cops confirmed his involvement in the theft. The team recovered all stolen ornaments from his house. As stated in the press release issued Friday, Salunkhe told police he had committed the theft as he was debt-ridden.

