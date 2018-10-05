Pune: St Peter’s Mar Thoma Church to celebrate 75th anniversary on October 6-7

FILE PHOTO: Storm clouds pass over a Roman Catholic church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Cohn Reuters/ /File Photo FILE PHOTO: Storm clouds pass over a Roman Catholic church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Cohn Reuters/ /File Photo

The St Peter’s Mar Thoma Church in Wanowrie, one of the oldest parishes in Pune city, will celebrate its 75th anniversary on October 6 and 7 at the Mahatma Phule Sanskrutik Bhawan in Wanowrie.

At the event, Reverend Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, head of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church of Malabar, will be felicitated for completing 60 years since his ordination as a priest. Reverend Thomas Mor Alexandrios, Metropolitan of Mumbai Diocese of Jacobite Syrian Church, will be the guest of honour.

On Sunday, Reverend Joseph will celebrate Holy Communion at St Peter’s Mar Thoma Church, Wanowrie. A public meeting is organised after morning service. It will be presided over by the Mar Thoma Metropolitan and Rt Rev Dr Thomas Dabre (Bishop of Pune Catholic Diocese) will be the Guest of Honour. At the event, students, elders and special achievers will be felicitated.

The church has identified various activities and programmes based on the theme ‘Parish – A caring and Sharing Community’. These will include: ‘Come and Dine’ – An enlarged outreach programme to feed the hungry, ‘Financial help for the Home for the homeless’, marriage of girl children and medical treatment. The parish will soon launch a pilot project called ‘Jubilee Home’ to accommodate senior citizens.

