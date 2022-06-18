Pune SSC results: Helped by night school, they picked up books after long gaps

CANDIDATES FROM city night school have managed to hold their own in the SSC exams, results of which were declared Friday. They found the perfect platform in Poona Night High School and Junior College, situated at Bajirao Road. The school hours are from 6 pm – 9:30 pm every day of the week.

One such student, Komal Raju Kirve, who got back to studies after a gap of nine years, scored 86.40 per cent.

“I suffered from depression for long but my aunt has been my pillar of support. She gave me the strength to become independent after my mother’s death, and to get back to education. During the pandemic, I worked as a Zomato rider, using my cycle and delivering parcels before 6, only to rush to school and study till 9:30. Our teachers have supported us in every way possible, working alongside studying has been possible due to the courage they gave us and the hours they put in by giving extra classes. I will be pursuing commerce now, and aspire to become a CA,” she said.

Another CA aspirant, Karan Kisan Sawalkar obtained 81 per cent marks. Sawalkar said, “My brother informed me about the night school during the pandemic. When all schools were going online, and I did not have the means to do so, I turned to Poona Night High School. In the daytime, I work as a part-time gardener along with my friend and then cycled to the school for classes in the evening. The school provided me with the cycle, to save me time.”

Pratham Boob, a guitar enthusiast who is a helping hand in a house of four, shared, “I work at the New Poona Bakery during the daytime, and study here at night. My father lost his job during the pandemic, and my mom got paralysed. I had to pitch in, I started working but decided to study alongside too. They are happy with my 68 per cent, as I decided to complete education after a gap of four years.” He hopes to learn French, and study hotel management.

Sangita Shinde, a housemaker and a mother of three, got back to studies after 25 years and scored 68 per cent marks.

“I wake up at 5 am to go work at a doctor’s clinic from 9 to 5. Then, I come to the school. My kids have pushed me to continue my education, and help me with my home business as well. I make handicrafts and sweets during festivals and sell them,” Sangita said.

Another such inspiration is, Naina Vasant Vahankade from Abasaheb Atre Prashala, who obtained 78 per cent.

“I am a mother of two girls. I got back to studies after 10 year because of the strength I get from my girls. I want them to look at me with pride, and learn to balance housework along with what they want out of their life,” Vahankade said.