Pune SSC results: Children of waste-pickers choose path of success

Despite the economic hardships they face, many waste-pickers have ensured that their children got enough educational facilities even during the pandemic.

Many such children have passed with flying colours and have made their parents proud this year.

Khushi Rajkumar Chakre has secured 83 per cent, Kunal Phulchand Magar 81.6 per cent, Shivani Sanjay Shinde 80 per cent, Rupali Nitin Kamble 75.4 per cent, Anjali Vijay Chavan 74,6 per cent, Neha Ramchandra Devkule 73.2 per cent, Kajal Nagnath Karde 72 per cent, and Supriya Samhaji Bharskar 72 per cent.

These are children whose parents are members of Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat (KKPKP), a trade union that brings together waste-pickers.

Phulchand Magar, mother of Kunal, the second high scorer from the panchayat, said, “I have not got the time to sit and spend time with Kunal. He called me through his father’s work phone and told me about his results. We stay in Dandekar Pul, and it is difficult to get network here. But with his father’s support and determination regarding the necessity of education, Kunal could sustain himself even during online school time. His father got him a spare smartphone from his work, with which he studied and also watched videos on animation. I am proud of him, and hope that he makes a name for himself in animation field that intrigues him.”

During the time of the pandemic, educational needs of the children have increased manifold and it is with the help of Yardi CSR and Jathar Trust that students could pursue their education.

The organisations sponsored the education of children of waste pickers who face specific socio-economic vulnerabilities. One such student is Rupali Nitin Kamble, who got 75.4 per cent.

“I am indebted to Yardi CSR and Jathar Trust for believing in these students, and giving them the support they required for education,” said Lakshmi Nitin Kamble, a single mother from Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat.