scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

Pune: SPPU V-C’s tenure ends, Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale to take additional charge

Dr Kale has been the president of the ICT section of the Indian Science Congress Association, Kolkata in 2015-2016 under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Written by Alifiya Khan | Pune |
May 19, 2022 1:39:49 pm
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus.

With the tenure of the current vice-chancellor (V-C) of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) coming to an end on May 19 and a new V-C yet to be appointed, the additional charge will now be held by Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU), Raigad district.

A professor of Computer Science and Information Technology, Dr Kale, who was the head of the Computer Science and IT Department at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad has in the past served as the director of Board of College and University Development (BCUD) at the same university.

A part of several state-level committees for drafting the new University Act, perspective development plan, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and so on, he has been the president of the ICT section of the Indian Science Congress Association, Kolkata in 2015-2016 under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Meanwhile, even as V-C Nitin Karmalkar retires on Thursday, the ongoing selection process for the new V-C has been delayed, allegedly due to a tussle between the state government and the governor.

Best of Express Premium

Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weightPremium
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weight
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...Premium
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...Premium
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatrePremium
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatre
More Premium Stories >>

A three-member search committee selects candidates to the V-C post. One committee member is nominated by the governor of the state, one by the management and academic council of the university, and the third is nominated by the state government. The committee receives applications, reviews and interviews candidates, shortlists names and gives a list of final candidates to the governor. The governor then announces the next V-C.

More from Pune

The state government, which recently brought in changes to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act which overrides the power of the governor in selection of candidates for the V-C post, is yet to constitute the three-member search committee.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement