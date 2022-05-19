Pune: SPPU V-C’s tenure ends, Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale to take additional charge

With the tenure of the current vice-chancellor (V-C) of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) coming to an end on May 19 and a new V-C yet to be appointed, the additional charge will now be held by Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU), Raigad district.

A professor of Computer Science and Information Technology, Dr Kale, who was the head of the Computer Science and IT Department at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad has in the past served as the director of Board of College and University Development (BCUD) at the same university.

A part of several state-level committees for drafting the new University Act, perspective development plan, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and so on, he has been the president of the ICT section of the Indian Science Congress Association, Kolkata in 2015-2016 under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Meanwhile, even as V-C Nitin Karmalkar retires on Thursday, the ongoing selection process for the new V-C has been delayed, allegedly due to a tussle between the state government and the governor.

A three-member search committee selects candidates to the V-C post. One committee member is nominated by the governor of the state, one by the management and academic council of the university, and the third is nominated by the state government. The committee receives applications, reviews and interviews candidates, shortlists names and gives a list of final candidates to the governor. The governor then announces the next V-C.

The state government, which recently brought in changes to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act which overrides the power of the governor in selection of candidates for the V-C post, is yet to constitute the three-member search committee.