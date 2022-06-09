Pune: SPPU climbs 50 points in QS World University Rankings, ranked amongst 550 best universities in the world

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has performed well yet again at the QS World University Ranking 2022 rankings which were announced on Wednesday, rising from the 591–600 bracket in which it was categorised last year to the 541-550 rank bracket this year.

The rankings provide insight into the global higher education sector and rank universities worldwide based on points gathered for several parameters like faculty student ratio, faculty research and citations per faculty in publications, teaching pedagogy, international faculty and students, employer perception and so on.

This year, 1,422 institutes from all over the world, including 41 from India, like the IITs and IISc were evaluated.

What’s notable is that SPPU’s rank at the world rankings system has been rising steadily over the last few years. In 2020, SPPU was in the 800+ bracket, which means that in merely two years, the university overtook 250 universities across the world in terms of rankings.

While most Indian universities continue to struggle with the measure of institutional teaching capacity by the QS, with thirty of India’s 41 ranked universities suffering declines in Faculty and Student Ratio (FSR) indicator, SPPU is one of the only two Indian universities ranked amongst the top 250 in the world for FSR.

Amongst prominent institutions, universities like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia have slipped several places in the coveted rankings. While the Delhi University, which is ranked 10th best Indian university, slipped from the 501-510 bracket to 521-530, JNU’s ranking, which was earlier between 561- 570 bracket, dropped to the 601-650 bracket and Jamia Millia Islamia, which was between 751-800 last year, is now between 801-1000.

As far as Indian universities and educational institutions go, Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has moved up 30 places to become 155th best university in the world and top in India.

Meanwhile, the SPPU administration credits innovative ideas in education and research for its meteoric rise. “In the last few years, the university has risen up steadily and has earned a position of honour as one of the prestigious universities in the nation. This advancement in ranking has made our claim for the ‘Institute of Eminence’ even stronger,” said Prafulla Pawar, Registrar, SPPU.

Acting Vice Chancellor Karbhari Kale said the universities look forward to announcements of this ranking every year. “SPPU has been adopting and rebuilding several new concepts in accordance with the National Education Policy. Implementation of multidisciplinary programs and research will help us achieve even greater heights. My congratulations to all my colleagues at SPPU who have contributed for this ranking,” he said.