Pune: SPPU to select 100 students for JRD Tata fellowships every year

With an aim to keep a check on the quality of research and doctoral studies undertaken by students at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the university administration has decided to scrutinise research proposals taken up for doctoral studies.

This was announced by Nitin Karmalkar, Vice-Chancellor, SPPU, recently. He also said from this year, the fellowships for pursuing doctoral degrees awarded by the university will be named after JRD Tata. Every year, 100 meritorious students will be screened before being awarded the fellowship.

“While promoting research culture among students, it is also important that good quality work is carried out. Research proposals which meet certain merits will be selected for fellowships,” said Karmalkar.

Under this scheme, students will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000 for a maximum period of three years. At the same time, a student pursuing M.Phil will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 every month. Based on their performance, the stipend amount can be hiked, officials said.

Students will need to prepare a project progress report.

“Students’ research progress will be evaluated every year. If it is found satisfactory, their monthly stipend will be hiked,” university officials said.

Students who have been awarded the fellowship, as per the guidelines, should not be found pursuing any other course apart from the designated doctoral work. The student, if found to be the recipient of any other fellowship or stipends, will be declared ineligible to continue with the Tata scheme, said an official.

“Along with research progress, students are expected to maintain a monthly 75 per cent attendance during the course,” said the officials.