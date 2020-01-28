Pune: SPPU to host two-day investor meet from Jan 31

The Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Linkage at SPPU has built an ecosystem across 213 colleges in the university that are working closely with the centre. The Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Linkage at SPPU has built an ecosystem across 213 colleges in the university that are working closely with the centre.

The sspu investors meet, pune invetors meet, Savitribai Phule Pune University, pune news, maharashtra news, indian express news (SPPU) is hosting an annual investor meet ‘Sambandh’ on January 31 and February 1. The event aims to bring startups and investors on the same platform with multiple knowledge sessions, keynotes, pitch sessions and panel discussions.

While investors are keenly scouting for startups that have the potential to scale up and there are angel investors, venture capitalist, serial entrepreneurs and family offices operating in this space, startups need clarity and direction in working on their own business and appropriate milestones that will help them raise funds.

Twenty eight speakers are expected to speak at the meet, which will be attended by 10 venture capitalist firms from Mumbai and Pune. The programme is for startups, those aspiring to be in the startup ecosystem, professionals, investors and academics in the startup ecosystem.

The Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Linkage at SPPU has built an ecosystem across 213 colleges in the university that are working closely with the centre.

Recently, 20 startups were mentored through a boot camp under a university programme of building capacity through its affiliated college system.

The centre has also received more than 100 applications for the next cohort of incubate companies of which 35 underwent a pitch round at SPPU on January 25.

