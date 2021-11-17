Pune: SPPU to host all-night cultural programme to celebrate return of normalcy

With normalcy gradually returning post pandemic, cultural activities have once again resumed and in a first, the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s Centre for Performing Arts, Lalit Kala Kendra, will be hosting an all-night event, Lalit Purnima, on November 19.

To be held jointly with the Bhimsen Joshi chair and the Folk Arts department, the festival will see songs, dance and theatre performances all night, starting from 9 pm on November 19 till 6 am on November 20 at Anganmanch, in the Lalit Kala Kendra premises.

Performances will be put up by former students of the Performing Arts department and will include a classical music song recital by Madhavi Kelkar, songs dedicated to morning sunrise from Maharashtrian folk culture, a dance-theatre recital Chandrarohini and several stage dramas like Waghachi Gosht, Aalor Gaan, Apvaad Ani Niyam amongst others.

“For the last two years, educational institutions and performing arts suffered the biggest setback owing to the restrictions during the pandemic and shutdown. These sectors were amongst the last to open up but since October 22, both public performances and colleges have opened. To celebrate this and to bring a sense of normalcy, we have organised this festival which will go on all night. It is free of cost and open to all,” said Pravin Bhole, head, Lalit Kala Kendra.