Pune: SPPU starts declaring timetables in phase-wise manner

So far, the university has released the timetable for the physical education, law, M.A Journalism and Mass Communication. (File)

Keeping true to their promise at last, the examination department at Savitribai Phule Pune university has started releasing the timetable of the upcoming examinations for first to final year semester examinations (October/November 2020) from March 25 in a phased manner.

The examinations are to begin from April 11.

So far, the university has released the timetable for the physical education, law, M.A Journalism and Mass Communication.

Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic situation in mind, exams of the first semester which were supposed to be held in October 2020 but have been delayed due to the pandemic will be held now in April and it was promised that by March 25, timetables would be declared.

According to the timetables declared, physical education examinations would be held between April 11 to 22, law faculty exams would take place from April 10 to 17 and journalism and mass communication students would write exams between April 10 to 25. The timetables of other subjects are beign declared in phase wise manner.

There are a total of 297 faculties and over 4000 subjects for which students would write online MCQ exams.