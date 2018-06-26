Pune: SPPU Senate members come in support of MPhil, PhD students’ stipend demand

The Senate members have threatened to start a protest and hunger strike if the demands are not met. (File) The Senate members have threatened to start a protest and hunger strike if the demands are not met. (File)

Driven over the edge and left with little money after the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) stopped paying stipends to M Phil and PhD candidates since April, the post-graduate research students have now got an ally in the Senate members of the university.

After repeated protests from students failed to elicit any response from the university authorities, who have stopped giving out stipends to the students, now 10 members of the elected Senate of SPPU have given a letter to the university administration, asking them to restore the scheme within 15 days and give stipends to students.

The Senate members have threatened to start a protest and hunger strike if the demands are not met.

Until April, an Mphil candidate got a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month while a PhD candidate would receive a stipend of Rs 8,000. According to SPPU authorities, the stipend was being paid through certain funds received from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for a certain scheme, which was stopped two years ago. For a year, SPPU gave the stipend out of its own funds, but the university administration said it was no longer possible to do so and hence stopped giving the stipends since April, 2018.

In their letter to SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar, the Senate members have said: “In the past, you have claimed that your decisions are for student welfare. The candidates who come for MPhil and PhD include students from rural areas, far flung parts of India, from poor families, Dalit and tribal students who largely depend on the stipend. To stop this allowance goes against student welfare… We urge you to restore the stipend to students immediately.”

While Dr Karmalkar was not available for comment, Dr N S Umarani, pro-vice chancellor, said efforts are on to bring forth a solution. “Since the UGC fund flow stopped, this problem has arisen. For one year, university paid students out of its own funds but then in accounts book, every transaction has to have a source, expenditure and income cannot be justified since there was no revenue against funds. However, a committee has been appointed and the meeting took place just two days ago. By the month end, a solution will be reached,” he said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App