Pune: SPPU second semester exam from mid-July, diploma exams to begin first

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) officials are in preparations to begin the second semester examinations from July 15. The exams will take place over a nearly 45-day period starting with diploma exams in a phase-wise manner.

Last week, the SPPU examination department issued a circular stating that second semester examinations will take place in July-August and issued instructions for students. Practicals, projects and orals are to be completed at the college level itself and marks are to be sent to the university.

Currently, online exam forms are available and accepted by the university for the same examination. Though the initial deadline for submission of forms was June 20, it was extended due to complaints of server issues and forms are now being accepted until July 27. This time, colleges have been instructed not to deny any student’s exam form for lack of payment of fees.

“The university server is facing some issues, which is resulting in time being taken to upload forms as well. Besides exam forms, work is going on for approval of college affiliation as well as SET exams because the server has a lot of traffic. But we have extended the deadline. In any case, we have received roughly four lakh forms so far whereas the expected number of students is above six lakh, which could be due to server issues,” said Mahesh Kakade, director, examination and evaluation department.

Asked about the exact timetable for exams, he said it could be prepared only after final exam forms were received. “Once final exam forms are submitted, we will plan day-wise, faculty and subject-wise calendar for exams. It can take considerable time for planning but for some courses, where work is almost done or there are fewer students, we can be confident of conducting exams. Our plan is to start exams from July 15, starting with diploma exams and in a phased manner, we will conduct all other exams. We aim to finish all subject exams by August 31 but the final and specific timetable will be released once exam form work is done,” he said.