Pune: SPPU postpones MCom exams under distance education programme

Examinations under the distance education programme for first-year and second-year students of MCom which was to be held from December 7-10 at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have been postponed. The exams will now be held from December 21-24 instead, officials at the university have announced.

SPPU had received requests from students to postpone the exams since they fall on the same dates as the exams for the Chartered Accountancy foundation course held by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The CA foundation course exams are being held from December 6-20.

Exams for distance education courses are being held at the university after a gap of 18 months. More than 13,000 students have enrolled for the courses, the exams for which were postponed due to the pandemic.

The examinations are set to be held in an online proctored method for BA, BCom, MA and MBA courses from December 7. “We have only postponed exams for the first and second-year MCom students. All other exams will be as per schedule. Students should not get confused and must refer to the website for the detailed timetable,” said Vaibhav Jadhav, Director in-charge, School of Open Learning, SPPU.