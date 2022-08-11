Pune: SPPU offers free online credit courses, admissions open till August 31

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has launched several free online credit courses and the admissions are open till August 31.

The courses on offer are Fundamentals of Office Management and Methods, Indian Classical Dance — Kathak, Microeconomics, Personality Development and Communication Skills.

Offered through the Educational Multimedia Center (EMMRC), SPPU, and the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), these free courses are available on the ‘Swayam’ platform of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Interested students can enrol themselves in the course of their choice after registering their names on the website swayam.gov.in. After the course starts, students can watch the video lectures and other related content. Apart from this, students have to submit assignments and participate in quizzes every week. After the completion of the course, a self-examination will be conducted automatically. Students will be awarded a certificate and credit points on successful completion of the course.

As per the decision of the University Grants Commission (UGC), it has been suggested that students pursuing graduation should complete 20 per cent of the course through online mode. Hence the SPPU has appealed to all students who are pursuing degree studies to take advantage of this opportunity.