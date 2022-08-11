Pune: SPPU offers free online credit courses, admissions open till August 31

August 11, 2022 10:23:45 am
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has launched several free online credit courses and the admissions are open till August 31.
The courses on offer are Fundamentals of Office Management and Methods, Indian Classical Dance — Kathak, Microeconomics, Personality Development and Communication Skills.
Offered through the Educational Multimedia Center (EMMRC), SPPU, and the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), these free courses are available on the ‘Swayam’ platform of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.
Interested students can enrol themselves in the course of their choice after registering their names on the website swayam.gov.in. After the course starts, students can watch the video lectures and other related content. Apart from this, students have to submit assignments and participate in quizzes every week. After the completion of the course, a self-examination will be conducted automatically. Students will be awarded a certificate and credit points on successful completion of the course.
Subscriber Only Stories
As per the decision of the University Grants Commission (UGC), it has been suggested that students pursuing graduation should complete 20 per cent of the course through online mode. Hence the SPPU has appealed to all students who are pursuing degree studies to take advantage of this opportunity.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than donePremium
Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika
Latest News
Seattle exhibit focuses on the philosophy of Bruce Lee
China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant at UN
WHO: Covid-19 deaths fall overall by 9%, infections stable
Explained: What is Maharashtra’s TET scam, and why is it back in the news?
Telangana: Godavari water level nearing danger mark, residents on alert
Delhi to witness overcast skies, very light rainfall today
The Right Choice | B.Sc Nursing and B.Pharma: Experts outline key differences
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
For Delhi-Haryana commuters, new integrated transit corridor
Woman tries to order Rs 550 whisky bottle online, loses Rs 5.35 lakh
Raju Srivastava ‘critical and on ventilator’ following heart attack
BJP organisational reshuffle: Old ABVP hand, Dharampal replaces Sunil Bansal in Uttar Pradesh