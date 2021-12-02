Pune: SPPU final-year students likely to have offline exam, no clarity on other batches

AFTER OFFLINE classes resumed for all degree students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) a few weeks ago following a nod from the state Higher Education department, the examination pattern may also return to normalcy, but only for final-year students.

The university’s examination and evaluation department has proposed that examinations be held offline for students to maintain a standard in results.

However, with the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and widespread concern over a third wave of infections, offline exams may now be restricted to final-year students while other batches continue to write online exams. The semester-end exams are likely to be held from the second week of January 2022.

Also Read | Pune Campus Watch: Admissions begin for certificate course in mountaineering at SPPU

Mahesh Kakade, director, board of examinations and evaluations, said that a meeting is scheduled for December 15 when the final decision will be taken. “Though we believe that offline examinations are better to maintain the sanctity and standard of examinations and students have started going to colleges for lectures too, the situation is uncertain. If we see the results of last term for online exams, the results are so high. For example, law faculty, which didn’t even have over 20 per cent pass percentage on an average per batch, saw 90 per cent results. But we can only make suggestions based on the current situation and the final decision rests with the BoE. Also, with Omicron, the situation is evolving. We are currently preparing ourselves both for offline and online exams.”

Officials at the university, however, said that even if online exams are considered for first- and second-year students, it is likely that final-year students will write offline exams.