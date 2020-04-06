Pune: SPPU design innovation centre makes face covers for health workers

To manufacture the masks on a large scale, procurement of raw materials was started urgently and currently, 3,500 face covers have been put in production. To manufacture the masks on a large scale, procurement of raw materials was started urgently and currently, 3,500 face covers have been put in production.

Even as innovation centres across the country are working on solutions to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Design Innovation Centre of Savitribai Phule Pune University at Pabal has designed a face protection cover against the virus.

Production of the face cover has already begun and it will be made available to health workers and police personnel, said SPPU authorities.

It will be used by doctors, nurses in health centres, health workers in laboratories and police.

To create it, the best open source design available was used and production of a few face covers was done on an experimental basis. Work is now underway to distribute the mask to health centres.

To manufacture the masks on a large scale, procurement of raw materials was started urgently and currently, 3,500 face covers have been put in production. As per need, the number of covers can be increased, sources said.

