Pune: SPPU begins admissions for three-year course for UPSC aspirants

In view of the growing demand for careers in administrative services and demand from aspirants for competent coaching for the same, the Competitive Exam Centre of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced that admissions have opened for the second batch of its three-year ‘Integrated Course for Administrative Careers’.

The course focuses on UPSC Civil Services preparation, students’ capacity building through training in different skills and strengthening their core subject areas.

Initially, the course commenced with the Basic NCERT Module (Semester I). After the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre discontinued the regular classroom sessions and started conducting the remaining ICAC Course online.

On the basis of that experience and the prevailing pandemic situation, the CEC has decided to restructure the ICAC course, from offline to a blended mode. In this course, 80 per cent of academic activities will be conducted via online mode and 20 per cent (intermittent guidance and meetings, test series, personality development sessions, mock interviews and mock test etc) on offline mode, after taking due precautions.

The blended ICAC Course will have two levels — two years of undergraduate and one year of post-graduate studies, comprising training (academic syllabi and skill-based, such as language, writing skills, communication etc) modules. The course has been designed in order to cater to the needs of youth from Pune or outside Pune, currently pursuing graduation from the colleges affiliated to the SPPU, who seek to make a career in civil services.

For Application, students can log on to : https://campus.unipune.ac.in/CCEP/Login.aspx

Call for queries : 020 – 25621841/42

E-mail : cec@unipune.ac.in

