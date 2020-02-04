Pune: SPPU awards for best college, principals, teachers on Feb 10

For the best principal award in professional courses, Dr Neeraj Sudhakar Vyavhare from Dr D Y Patil College of Pharmacy, Akurdi, has won the title in the urban category. For the best principal award in professional courses, Dr Neeraj Sudhakar Vyavhare from Dr D Y Patil College of Pharmacy, Akurdi, has won the title in the urban category.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has recently declared the awardees in 12 categories, including best college, principal and teachers. The awards will be presented on the Foundation Day of the university on February 10.

Among the awards declared, AISSMS College of Engineering, Pune, has secured the award for the best college offering professional courses in the urban category, while in the rural section, Shriman Sureshdada Jain College of Pharmacy from Chandwad, Nashik, has won the title.

Nashik-based H P T Arts & R Y K Science College has bagged the award for the best college offering a non-professional course in the city category and Ahmednagar’s Sangamner Nagarpalika Arts, D J Malpani Commerce and B N Sarda Science College has won under the rural category.

For the best principal award in professional courses, Dr Neeraj Sudhakar Vyavhare from Dr D Y Patil College of Pharmacy, Akurdi, has won the title in the urban category, while Dr Ravindra Digambar Kharadkar from G S Raisoni Institute of Engineering and Technology, Wagholi, has won the same in the rural category.

Under the best principal award in institutes offering non-professional courses, Dr Nitin Laxman Ghorpade from Bubaraoji Gholap College in Sangvi has won the award in the urban category, while Dr Kundalik Housrao Shinde from R B Narayanrao Boravke College in Shrirampur has won the title under the rural category.

The best teacher award for professional course institutes in the urban category will be shared by Dr Dipti Durgesh Patil of Cummins College of Engineering for Girls, Karvenagar, and Dr Mangesh Ramesh Bhalekar of AISSMS College of Pharmacy, Pune, while Dr Madhuri Appasaheb Javale of Sanjeevni College of Engineering, Ahmadnagar, will receive the award under rural category.

Further, the award for best teacher from institutes offering non-professional courses will be conferred to Dr Vivek Dinkar Bobade of H P T Arts & R Y K Science College and to Dr Arun Hari Gaikwad of Sangamner Nagarpalika Arts, D J Malpani Commerce and BN Sarda Science College in the urban and rural categories, respectively.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App