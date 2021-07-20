Pune: Sports equipment shop owner duped of Rs 50,000 in cyber fraud case

The FIR in the case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to impersonation and cheating and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.(Representational image)

The owner of a sports equipment store in Pune was cheated of Rs 50,000 by a cyber fraudster who posed as an office-bearer from the Army Public School. A First Information Report in the case has been registered at Alankar Police station by the 22-year-old son of the owner of the shop in Karve Nagar area.

According to the FIR, on July 12, the store owner received a call from a person who said he was one of the office-bearers at the Army Public School in Pune. The caller said the school wanted to give a contract for procurement of cricket bats for the school’s sports activities.

As per the complainant, the caller offered to pay an advance for the order. The caller asked the shop owner to send Rs 5 on a digital wallet platform for the confirmation but instead got Rs 50,000 transferred. The shop owner later approached the police with a complaint after the caller stopped responding to the calls.

Inspector Sangeeta Patil, who is investigating the case, said police have launched a probe into the phone number on the digital wallet account used by the cyber criminal.

The FIR in the case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to impersonation and cheating and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.