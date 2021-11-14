Pune: Specially abled worker killed in fire at unit storing decorative items

A specially abled worker was killed in a fire that hit a storage facility for decorative items in Hadapsar area of Pune in the early hours of Sunday. The body of the deceased — identified as Rajiv Bhimsen Kale (52) – was discovered later in the day amid debris, hours after fire brigade officials had declared that no casualties were reported in the incident.

Kale had lost both his legs in an accident a few years ago.

Officials said that while the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, a short circuit in the electrical system could be a possible reason.

A case of accidental fire pending probe into the causes was registered at Hadapsar police station on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported at the storage facility located at Sadesatranali in Hadapsar area. The blaze was brought under control after three-hour long firefighting efforts.

Officials said Pune Fire Brigade received a call around 3.10 am about the fire. After initial deployment of two fire tenders from Hadapsar fire station, more were pressed into service considering the intensity of the fire, they added.

Pune’s Chief Fire Officer Prashant Ranpise said, “One death has been reported in the fire. Many a times, it so happens that after we complete the firefighting and cooling operation, undetected casualties come to light in the search that is subsequently conducted. A number of times, victims take shelter at a particular place or get injuries and cannot call for help.”

Inspector Arvind Gokule of Hadapsar police station said, “The deceased person is a worker at the facility and was physically disabled. He had artificial legs.”

Fire Station Officer Vijay Bhilare said, “It is a storage facility for various stage and event decoration items, including curtains, carpets, stage structures and various wooden and plastic items. The facility has an area of around 8,000 square feet. Most of the items have been damaged in the fire. The fire was brought under control around 6.30 am and was followed by a cooling operation to avoid any secondary fire.”

Pune has reported multiple instances of fire at storage facilities in the recent past. Last week, a major blaze was reported at a furniture godown in Pisoli area on November 9. Another fire was reported in a furniture storage facility in Gangadham area on the night of October 24. On October 7, one person was rescued by fire brigade personnel after he was trapped in a major fire that started at a grocery storage facility in Marketyard area.