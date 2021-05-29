Pune: Special vaccination drive for students going abroad for studies

Students and staff getting vaccinated at the centre in SPPU (Savitribai Phule Pune University) campus on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Taking a cue from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday decided to launch a special drive to vaccinate students who are going abroad for higher studies.

“The PMC has decided to start a special vaccination drive for students going abroad for higher studies. This is being done to ensure they don’t face any hurdles in travelling abroad due to lack of vaccination,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The drive will be conducted at Kamla Nehru Hospital and walk-in registrations will be available for students, he said.

The drive will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday. It would be mandatory for the students to carry necessary documents confirming their admission in a foreign university, Mohol said.

If the number of students is higher than the number of vaccines available, the drive will be carried out for the entire week, said the Mayor as urged students not to crowd the vaccination centre.