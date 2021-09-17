Pune: Special round of admissions at colleges begins

Candidates who have not secured admission in any college and are aspiring to get a in first-year junior colleges in the city, will be able to file fresh applications from Friday under the first special round of admissions.

So far, three regular rounds of admissions have already taken place but more than forty per cent seats are available. Those students who had been allotted the first college of their preference and were not able to confirm admissions for reasons and their further admissions were blocked, will now be able to take part in the admission process.

Until September 20, students will be allowed to fill online applications, after which, one day has been set aside for data processing. On September 22, the cut-offs and the junior college allotment list will be displayed. Students would also be informed about the allotments through SMS.

A period of four days from September 22nd to 25 has been given to students to confirm their allotments.

17-year-old enters semifinals of international science competition

Abhay Gupta, a 17-year-old UWC Mahindra College student from Paud, has entered the semifinals of a global Science competition, the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, which focuses on the intersection of science and the creative arts. Students aged 13-18 from across the world are asked to bring to life concepts in the fields of life sciences, physics or mathematics, in videos not more than three minutes long. Prizes ranging up to $400,000, college scholarships and a new science lab for the schools of the participants were given.

Abhay said, “Science is a field that is constantly innovating and inventing and helping make the world a better place. “The topic — Pharmacokinetics and Bioavailability i.e. how medication interacts with the body once ingested, why specific drugs have specific therapeutic effects and why the dosage and the time of ingestion of drugs is so critical to curing illnesses — has a personal connection. All my grandparents are hale and hearty. Over the years, I’ve seen them taking a lot of medicines. I see their pill boxes every morning. Had it not been for the research done on pharmacokinetics, my grandparents wouldn’t be as healthy as they are today.”

“We’ve also seen practical applications of pharmacokinetics during the pandemic and the development of the vaccine,” he added.

Abhay now needs to clear the voting round to reach the finals. His video is up on Facebook at https://fb.watch/83O_03wPcV/ and each like counts as a vote.