Pune: Special police cell finds 566 missing persons in a month

The Pune City Police’s Missing Cell, which was created on September 4 to search for missing persons, has managed to trace at least 566 people who were reported missing to the police.

The ‘Missing Cell’ is part of the social security cell of the Crime Branch. A press release issued by the Crime Branch Friday said there were at least 796 pending cases of people with the City Police in 2016 who were reported to be missing. The number of pending cases regarding missing persons in 2017 was 691, in 2018 it was 1,093 and in 2019, till this month, was 843.

Of the total 3,423 pending cases regarding missing persons since 2016, the ‘Missing Cell’ started searches into 1,217 cases. “Between September 4 and October 11, 2019, the ‘Missing Cell’ tracked 566 people who were ‘missing’ on police records,” the police said in a statement. Of these, 14 people were found to be dead, including eleven who died of natural causes and one who died in a mishap caused by negligence.

“The Missing Cell was formed to reduce the number of pending cases regarding missing persons. The Special Cell conducts parallel probe into the cases regarding missing persons registered at police stations. Attempts are made to search for missing persons by various methods, including technical assistance. In the next step, we will also give tasks to the Crime Branch units to look into cases of missing persons,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh on Friday.

While probing the missing persons cases, the police learnt that a woman who was reported missing by her family got married and was living with her husband in Nashik. The police then recorded the statements of the woman and her husband and also informed her parents.

The social security cell traced five minor girls in five cases of kidnapping lodged at different police stations in the city and returned them to their parents. The girls were found to be living with men and they were tracked down using their call record details.

Police found that most of the people who went missing left their residence and families due to various reasons, ranging from love affairs to failure in examination.