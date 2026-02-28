As Pune’s SP College unveils grand centenary plans for 2027, a look back at its Gandhi connection and iconic heritage

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Students in their hundreds bustle through the grounds of Pune’s SP College. Backpacks and bags match attitudes and attire. It is a vision that was seen more than 100 years ago.
The history of SP College mirrors the intellectual awakening of modern Maharashtra. Established in 1916 as New Poona College by the Shikshan Prasarak Mandali, the institution entered a defining phase in the 1920s.
The construction of its iconic main building began in 1924 under contractor Dhondumama Sathe, and the cornerstone was laid on October 14 that year by Sir Leslie Wilson, Governor of the Bombay Presidency. By 1926, the central structure was complete, and it was formally inaugurated on June 20, 1927.
Back to front
A turning point came when Appasaheb Patwardhan of Jamkhandi State donated Rs 2 lakh in memory of his father, Sir Parashurambhau Patwardhan, a progressive ruler from the Patwardhan dynasty who strongly believed in education and public welfare. In recognition of this contribution and legacy, the college was renamed Sir Parashurambhau College. The name, therefore, is not just ceremonial; it reflects a commitment to learning and social responsibility.
According to records available with the college, the grand heritage structure originally included a clock tower. This was later dropped due to financial constraints.
Yet the college remains a striking landmark. “Interestingly, what faces Tilak Road today was once intended to be the rear side of the building, as the road itself was laid later,” Prof Manojkumar Devne, IQAC coordinator, says.
Thanks to the architectural details, even today, the building carries a quiet old-world charm, as if it has witnessed generations grow, question, and evolve.
From Gandhi’s thoughts to the wisdom of old books
The college soon became a crucible of national thought. In June 1919, Mahatma Gandhi visited the campus, addressing students on the Swadeshi movement and inspiring them toward self-reliance. His visit led to the establishment of a Student Cooperative Store, which formally opened in 1921 and flourished. Gandhi returned on July 20, 1921, along with Sarojini Naidu, on Lokmanya Tilak’s anniversary. Over the decades, distinguished figures such as B R Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Vinoba Bhave, Kodandera Madappa Cariappa, and Jayant Narlikar have walked through its corridors, making the campus a silent witness to history.
Lady Ramabai Hall, constructed in the mid-1930s and named after Lady Ramabai Patwardhan following her generous contribution, became a vibrant venue for intellectual and cultural events. Equally significant is the college library. Built in 1935 with a donation of ₹20,000 from Sir Shapur Borcha, it houses rare 18th-century books and manuscripts, including collections from Mimansa College. Expanded in 1971, the library remains both a heritage site and a living academic space.
100 years and countings
As the institution approaches a significant milestone, Principal Dr Avinash B Moharil said, “The college will mark its centenary in 2027. From June 2026 to April 2027, a series of programmes is planned, inviting alumni from fields such as sports, industry, education, and public service to reconnect with their alma mater and contribute, either monetarily or by channelising mentorship and opportunities for current students.”
Reflecting on the institution’s journey, IQAC Coordinator Prof Manojkumar Devne remarked in one line, “S P College is not just a century-old institution; it is a living legacy that continues to shape responsible citizens generation after generation.”
(Rimil Patra is an intern with The Indian Express)