As Pune’s SP College unveils grand centenary plans for 2027, a look back at its Gandhi connection and iconic heritage

Written by Rimil Patra

Students in their hundreds bustle through the grounds of Pune’s SP College. Backpacks and bags match attitudes and attire. It is a vision that was seen more than 100 years ago.

The history of SP College mirrors the intellectual awakening of modern Maharashtra. Established in 1916 as New Poona College by the Shikshan Prasarak Mandali, the institution entered a defining phase in the 1920s.

The construction of its iconic main building began in 1924 under contractor Dhondumama Sathe, and the cornerstone was laid on October 14 that year by Sir Leslie Wilson, Governor of the Bombay Presidency. By 1926, the central structure was complete, and it was formally inaugurated on June 20, 1927.