Pune: SP College bans Valentine’s Day events, students issued warning

The administration of Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College has banned the celebration of Valentine’s Day, and occasions such as ‘Rose Day’, ‘Chocolate Day’ and others on its campus.

Students have been making preparations for a host of events starting from January 16 to 25. The events had been planned on the sidelines of the annual festival of the college.

“No days such as Chocolate Day, Rose Day and Valentine’s Day etc are officially celebrated or supported by college authorities on college campus. Hence, if anybody is found participating or spreading nuisance, they will be punished,” stated the notification.

A student, who did not want to be named, said the students were unhappy with the management’s decision.

“Such celebrations are an integral part of a student’s life at an institute. The prohibition is unfair,” said the student.

Principal Dr Dilip Sheth said, “The celebration of such days are arranged by people outside the campus and it could lead to nuisance. We have other events lined up.”

