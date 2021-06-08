Pune: Southwest monsoon enters lull phase; overcast skies, no significant rainfall today

The maximum temperature over Pune will be 32 degrees Celsius today.

The Southwest monsoon has entered a lull phase over Pune and neighbouring areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Even though sky conditions would continue to remain overcast, chances of significant rain over the city is unlikely on Tuesday.

An off-shore trough running between south Maharashtra and Kerala, would bring heavy intensity widespread rainfall over the Konkan coast and ghat areas of Pune on the day.

The maximum temperature over Pune will be 32 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperature is expected to remain close to 22 degrees on Tuesday.