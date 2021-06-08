Pune: Southwest monsoon enters lull phase; overcast skies, no significant rainfall today

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 8, 2021 11:10:01 am
June 8, 2021 11:10:01 am
The Southwest monsoon has entered a lull phase over Pune and neighbouring areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Even though sky conditions would continue to remain overcast, chances of significant rain over the city is unlikely on Tuesday.
An off-shore trough running between south Maharashtra and Kerala, would bring heavy intensity widespread rainfall over the Konkan coast and ghat areas of Pune on the day.
The maximum temperature over Pune will be 32 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperature is expected to remain close to 22 degrees on Tuesday.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-