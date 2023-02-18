scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Pune: Southern Command Regional Technology Node holds Army—Academia—Industry Interface

About 100 participants from a diverse spectrum of industry bodies, academia and Army formations attended the event which provided an interactive platform for various stakeholders.

The event also comprised a display of indigenously produced innovations from IIT Bombay and various local industries. (Express Photo)
Pune: Southern Command Regional Technology Node holds Army—Academia—Industry Interface
The Southern Command Regional Technology Node (RTN) conducted the ‘Southern Star Army—Academia—Industry Interface’ in Pune’s Command Hospital Friday.

The Southern Army Commander, Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, addressed a gathering of representatives from the industry and academia. Chief of Staff, HQ Southern Command, Lt Gen Manjit Kumar was also present on the occasion.

About 100 participants from a diverse spectrum of industry bodies, academia and Army formations attended the event which provided an interactive platform for various stakeholders. The event also comprised a display of indigenously produced innovations from IIT Bombay and various local industries.

“In his address, Lt Gen AK Singh stressed on the urgent need to shift towards indigenous defence production, especially in the light of recent global events. He said that the Armed Forces need to be ready to undertake operations at short notice and that conventional warfare should be supported by contemporary technologies. He stressed that indigenisation would help resolve our own security needs and project the nation as a producer of its own weapon systems,” said a press statement issued by the Southern Command.

“The Army Commander mentioned that the rules of doing business have been simplified and various initiatives have been taken by the government to introduce newer regulations to assist industry, fast track research and development and accelerate procurement procedures. In addition, new changes to the Defence Acquisition Procedure and significant increase in budget allocation under Atma Nirbharta in Defence have been announced. These will give a much-desired fillip to defence procurement. Lt Gen AK Singh urged the audience to carry forward the existing exchange of ideas so as to understand potentials of industry and academia that may effectively enhance the Army’s capabilities through technology infusion,” the press statement added.

Prashant Girbane, director general of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), delivered the inaugural address.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 16:17 IST
