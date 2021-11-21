Pune: Southern Command launches exercise to test future battlefield technology

Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Army launched Exercise Dakshin Shakti (Southern Power) on Saturday to validate the battle-readiness of the troops and stress-test the capabilities in Space and Cyber dimensions in addition to the conventional ones.

The exercise is being conducted in the training area of Rajasthan and Gujarat and is being conducted with a focal aspect of network-centric warfare — which denotes effective use of information technology and computer networking tools to form networks of various force elements in play on the battlefield. Aptly named Dakshin Shakti, denoting the area of responsibility of the Southern Command, this exercise aims to validate the battle readiness and operational effectiveness of troops of the Southern Army in an integrated and futuristic battlefield scenario.

A key focus of the exercise would be on the exploitation of new and indigenous technologies like Advanced Light Helicopter (Weapon System Integrated) Dhruv, Swarm Drones and enmeshing of artificial intelligence to provide a cohesive intelligence, surveillance and recce architecture, Southern Command authorities said.

The exercise is being conducted in the backdrop of the soon-to-emerge Integrated Theatre Commands that give major emphasis on tri-service integrated operations. The exercise will also test the sensor-to-shooter grids which are systems that integrate the sensors — various target and threat detection mechanisms, and shooters — assault assets, using computerised networks. The grids employing the surveillance and air assets networked with land-based operational and tactical assets coupled with time-tested mechanised formations would firmly establish Southern Command as a Network Centric Force in a theaterised environment, officials said.